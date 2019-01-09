Shahbaz to file bail plea on medical grounds

LAHORE: The legal team of leader of the opposition in National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, has drafted an application, seeking his bail on medical grounds, it is learnt on authority. The application will be filed in the Lahore High Court after its approval. Sources said that a CT scan report of Shahbaz Sharif, in late November 2018, had showed a number of problems including a kidney infection with chances of the recurrence of cancer. Reportedly, the former CM was also treated for appendicular adenocarcinoma (a cancerous tumour) several years ago.