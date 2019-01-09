Two of a family killed in Multan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Two members of a family were killed while as many sustained injuries during a dacoity incident at Mati Tal on Tuesday. Five dacoits stormed into a house and looted cash and other valuables. They opened indiscriminate firing when the family resisted. As a result, Zulfiqar Ali and Bashir were killed on the spot while Muhammad Mursilin and Wazir Ahmed Khan sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital. Police have started investigation.
