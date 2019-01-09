close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

Two of a family killed in Multan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

MULTAN: Two members of a family were killed while as many sustained injuries during a dacoity incident at Mati Tal on Tuesday. Five dacoits stormed into a house and looted cash and other valuables. They opened indiscriminate firing when the family resisted. As a result, Zulfiqar Ali and Bashir were killed on the spot while Muhammad Mursilin and Wazir Ahmed Khan sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital. Police have started investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan