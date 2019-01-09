All-Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Championship begins today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The fifth edition of the All-Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Championship will explode into action on Wednesday (today) with around 600 bowlers expected to compete for top honors here at Arena bowling alleys, Karsaz. Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) is organising the tournament. The bowlers will be seen vying in four categories – master’s singles, amateur singles, inter-schools category and trios.
