All-Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Championship begins today

KARACHI: The fifth edition of the All-Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Championship will explode into action on Wednesday (today) with around 600 bowlers expected to compete for top honors here at Arena bowling alleys, Karsaz. Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) is organising the tournament. The bowlers will be seen vying in four categories – master’s singles, amateur singles, inter-schools category and trios.