close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
January 9, 2019

All-Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Championship begins today

Sports

P
PPI
January 9, 2019

KARACHI: The fifth edition of the All-Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Championship will explode into action on Wednesday (today) with around 600 bowlers expected to compete for top honors here at Arena bowling alleys, Karsaz. Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) is organising the tournament. The bowlers will be seen vying in four categories – master’s singles, amateur singles, inter-schools category and trios.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports