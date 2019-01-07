Under-19 Hockey C’ship in Karachi from Jan 20

KARACHI: Inter-provincial under-19 championship will be held in Karachi from January 20-30 at Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium in which 12 teams from across the country will participate.

There will be three teams from Punjab, two each from Sindh and KP, one from Balochistan, and one each from Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit- Baltistan and FATA.

Sindh Hockey Association (SHA) secretary Ramzan Jamali will be the organising secretary of the championship. The PHF has issued directives to SHA to make arrangements for the event.

Players born on January 1, 2000, or after are eligible to participate in the championship. PHF has established a committee to conduct age verification. The committee is headed by Olympian Shahid Ali Khan. The players have been directed to have their identity cards or NADRA’s Form B for age verification.