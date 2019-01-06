Police Khidmat centres provide relief to 481,660 people

LAHORE : The Khidmat Marakaz and Khidmat counters established in 36 districts of Punjab are busy day and night serving the people.

This was stated by Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi on Saturday while chairing a meeting held to evaluate performance o0f the Khidmat Marakiz at Central Police Office.

DIG Discipline and Inspection Ahsan Younas briefed the IG that relief was provided to 481,660 people by the 36 Khidmat Marakiz from January 1 to December 31, 2018.

The IG directed him to share all the information regarding the complaints received through 8787 and action on them on a daily basis.

The DIG Discipline and Inspection said that 44 complaints about non-registration of FIRs were received from January 1, 2019 to January 3, and all the FIRs were registered after quick action on the complaints.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 805 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Six people died and 905 suffered injuries in the road accidents.

Out of the injured, 556 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 343 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

PSCA officials rewarded: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has rewarded its officials for their best performance in the month of December.

They were awarded commendatory certificates and cash prizes during an on-desk ceremony on the IC3 floor of the authority.

PSCA Managing Director Malik Ali Amir distributed the certificates and cash prizes among 17 promising officers, with gender representation of 13 male and 4 female officers, from the IC3 sections such as Operations Monitoring Centre, Electronic Ticketing Centre, Video Control Centre, Media Monitoring Centre, Emergency Control Centre, Dispatch Control Centre, Access Control Centre, Lost & Found Centre and Electronic Data Analysis Centre.