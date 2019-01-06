‘Gangster’ among nine arrested by Rangers

The Sindh Rangers on Saturday arrested nine suspects, including an alleged gangster, during raids carried out in different parts of the city.

According to a Rangers spokesman, Mohammad Ashraf, alias Hont Kataa, who was affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, was arrested during an intelligence-based raid conducted in the Boat Basin area. He was accused of being involved in robberies.

Eight suspects were arrested from SITE Super Highway and Baldia Town for their alleged involvement in cybercrimes, aerial firings, street crime and robberies. They were identified as Minhaj Mohtashim, Faisal Mohtashim, Shahbaz Masih, alias Shahzad, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Azam Ali, Mohammad Amjad Ali, Shaikh Omer and Zubair.

The soldiers claimed to have seized drugs and weapons and recovered looted valuables from their possession. They were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.