January 6, 2019

Absenteeism

Newspost

At my sister’s school, students who are absent are fined even if they have submitted a leave application. I was shocked to hear this and believe that this act cannot be justified. Why should the institutes fine students for being absent?

I agree that some students do not attend classes deliberately for which they can be punished by the schools, but there has to be another solution. This policy should be immediately repealed by school authorities.

Shehla Inam

Wah Cantt

