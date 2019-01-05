Uplift scheme

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved a development scheme of Regional Planning (RP) Sector at an estimated cost of Rs08.959 billion. The scheme was approved in the 10th meeting of the provincial development working party of current fiscal year 2018-19. The approved development scheme included; Tribal Area Development Project (TADP) D.G.Khan (Revised) at the cost of above mentioned amount.