Buckingham Palace cheers on Lionesses with patriotic performance

Palace band serenades Lionesses ahead of Euro 2025 final

Buckingham Palace delivers royal good luck to Lionesses with musical surprise.

As football fever sweeps the nation in the lead-up to Sunday’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final, even Buckingham Palace is getting in on the action!

In a rousing show of support, the Band of the Grenadier Guards took to the forecourt on Friday afternoon, marching to the tune of It’s Coming Home and it sounded every bit as epic as the moment calls for.

The Prince of Wales will cheer on the Lionesses in person, flying to Basel, Switzerland, to watch them take on Spain in what promises to be a thrilling final.

Over in the opposing royal camp, Spain's Crown Princess Leonor and her younger sister, Infanta Sofia will be in the stands too, proudly supporting La Roja.

It was Chloe Kelly who catapulted England into the final with a dramatic 119th-minute penalty during Tuesday’s edge of your seat semi-final against Italy.

Moments after the final whistle echoed across the stadium, Prince William took to social media to cheer on England’s Lionesses with a heartfelt message.

"Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory! #WEURO2025," the Prince of Wales wrote, applauding the squad’s gritty triumph as they secured their place in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final.

Meanwhile, Spain’s star midfielder Aitana Bonmatí clinched a dramatic win over Germany in extra time, booking La Roja’s spot in the final against England.

William’s show of support comes just a year after he and Prince George attended the men’s Euro 2024 final in Germany seated in the same VIP box as King Felipe of Spain and his daughter, Infanta Sofia.