Without electricity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In many villages of Kech, there is no facility of electricity. This is the reason why many people have already moved to nearby cities. The Balochistan government must take proper steps to provide better facilities to villagers across the province.
Due to financial constraints, not every person can afford to settle in a city. The authorities concerned are requested to facilitate villagers.
Rehmat Shafique
Kalatuk
In many villages of Kech, there is no facility of electricity. This is the reason why many people have already moved to nearby cities. The Balochistan government must take proper steps to provide better facilities to villagers across the province.
Due to financial constraints, not every person can afford to settle in a city. The authorities concerned are requested to facilitate villagers.
Rehmat Shafique
Kalatuk