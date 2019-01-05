close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
January 5, 2019

Without electricity

Newspost

January 5, 2019

In many villages of Kech, there is no facility of electricity. This is the reason why many people have already moved to nearby cities. The Balochistan government must take proper steps to provide better facilities to villagers across the province.

Due to financial constraints, not every person can afford to settle in a city. The authorities concerned are requested to facilitate villagers.

Rehmat Shafique

Kalatuk

