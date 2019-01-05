Efficient logistics system demanded

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) on Friday urged the government to recognise the significance of efficient logistics in the country, a statement said. UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver reiterated the importance of efficient logistics and termed it one of the four pillars of economy.

In advanced countries across the globe, it is linked to warehouse financing and collateral management, which also comes under logistics, he said, and invited the attention of the policymakers to make efforts for improving logistics.

In a recently held meeting with the office-bearers of the Transporters of Goods Association, the SME transporters complained about non-issuance of LTV/HTC licences for the last three months. UNISAME Vice President Asif Hyatt said that the drivers are facing regular harassment, which is making their lives miserable. He also highlighted the problems being faced by these drivers due to poor infrastructure. UNISAME Convener Yameen Bhamani demanded the government to lift ban on daytime movement of heavy traffic in the city, as this resulted in delayed shipments.