Two men held for ‘supplying drugs to students’

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two suspects involved in supplying drugs to students and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Sharing details of the arrests, the Malir SSP said the police had received complaints about sale of drugs to students and teenagers after which they carried out operations in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Sachal areas and apprehended two suspects identified as Tahir and Selman. The police also seized narcotics from their possession. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.

In the meantime, the Sir Syed Police arrested a suspected street criminal and seized one TT Pistol and two rounds of ammunition from his possession. The suspect was identified as Muhammad Aqdas alias Atlas, son of Aslam, police sources said, adding that he was wanted to the Gulberg and Aziz Bhatti police.

Search operation at Malir Jail

On the request of prisons police authorities, the Sindh Rangers on Thursday carried out a search operation at the Malir Jail.

The paramilitary force along with the prisons police searched the barracks of inmates involved in terrorism incidents and affiliated with banned groups. They also checked the record of visitors of hardened criminals during the operation.

The operation continued for four hours; however, the law enforcers could not find banned material and suspicious activities inside the jail. According to sources, search operations in jails are being conducted after the recent spate of terrorism incidents in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the Rangers arrested 12 suspects during raids in different areas of Karachi. A Rangers’ spokesperson said the paramilitary force carried out raids in the Frere, Gulshan-e-Maymaar, Gadap, Saudabad and Zaman Town areas and arrested 12 suspects, including an extortionist of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and street criminals.