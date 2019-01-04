Residents of twin cities enduring low gas pressure

Islamabad: As mercury has succumbed to freezing cold in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the residents are complaining low to zero gas pressure in their respective localities.

Households have to face various issues while cooking in morning, evening and night hours as different areas of Media Town, Iqbal Town, Kurri road, Banni, Tench, Saidpur Road, sectors G-6, G-7 and G-9 were facing acute shortage of gas. The residents were of the view that they were using LPG cylinders for cooking purposes as there was no other option available for them to survive.

Nosheen, a resident of Commercial Market, said they were facing low or zero gas pressure for the last two months but the gas loadshedding has been a routine for many years. She said the tariffs were increased frequently but supply of the commodity was not still uninterrupted.

Zahoor, a resident of Media Town, said loadshedding of gas has became the worst for so many weeks but authorities concerned were not taking the issue seriously. He said they made a complaint over Online Citizen portal and the concerned authority took notice within days and directed SNGPL to resolve the complaints of low gas pressure. But there was no on ground job done.

Rafique Haider, a resident of Iqbal Town, said due to low gas pressure in his area, it was just impossible to perform daily routine work in time. Beside the issue of cooking they were unable to warm their rooms in freezing temperature and had to use cold freezing water for other daily needs.

"We are forced to bring bread from Tandoor the whole winter and sometimes have to order online food due to non-availability of the gas" he added. A senior official of SNGPL assured that they would resolve the issue of low gas pressure on priority basis as the required measures were being taken to mitigate the sufferings of the consumers.