Minister gets draft marine laws

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Shipping Association (APSA) has handed over drafts of marine laws to Federal Minister for Shipping and Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi for resolution of a number of shipping industry issues.

The bills - Carriage of goods by Sea Act, 2017 and Sea Carriage Shipping Documents Act 2017 (COGSA) - were handed over to the minister at a meeting also attended by the Karachi Port Trust (KPT). The minister and KPT Chairman Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar assured the shipping fraternity of support for the development of the sector, a statement said.

The minister was apprised about the long pending legislation on both the bills. Besides, he was also briefed on revision of Merchant Marine Policy 2001, with emphasis on making it more beneficial for both private investors and Pakistan.

Draft bills on COGSA and working paper on Merchant Marine Policy prepared by Manzil Pakistan were handed over to the minister. APSA Chairman Aasim Siddiqui discussed the issues, challenges and way forward. He also talked about the false propaganda by certain importers and vested interests against the shipping fraternity.