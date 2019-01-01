Healthcare dept drafts PKLI bill

LAHORE : Punjab Specialised Healthcare Department has drafted proposed Pakistan Liver and Kidney Research Institute (PKLI) Bill 2019. A meeting headed by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the proposed act here on Monday.

Comprehensive deliberations were discussed in the meeting. Former caretaker health minister Prof Jawad Sajid Khan, Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department Saqib Zaffer, Special Secretaries Shakeel Ahmed, Usman Muazam, Children Hospital Dean Prof Masood Sadiq and SIMS Principal Prof Ayza Mehmood were also present.

The minister for health while addressing the participants said Punjab government wants to make PKLI an effective and useful institution for treatment of liver and kidney diseases. “Purpose of devising an act was to remove legal hurdles in human organ transplantations. The bill would be finalised after taking all stakeholders in to the loop,” said the minister adding that, a number of overseas Pakistani transplantation experts want to serve at home and we would encourage them.

LGH: On the eve of New Year, Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab has called upon all the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Lahore General Hospital to reaffirm their determination to serve patients.

He said all the institutions like PGMI, AIMC, Allied Health Sciences School and Nursing College along with LGH carried great responsibilities and every person related to these institutions should express dedication and commitment towards seats and designation.

The Principal PGMI said all those educated and trained from these institutions and working abroad were the ambassadors of Pakistan and their performance would be gauged in perspective of their institutions. He also asked the doctors to ascertain all their attention on the research activities in the field of medical so that the patients could be benefitted more and more and day-by-day they could avail better treatment in the hospitals. Porf Tayyab said including hepatitis, major diseases were being overcome and a number of steps had been taken by the government to improve health facilities.

quality education: Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Aijaz Alam Augustine has said PTI’s government is endeavoring to provide latest and state of the art educational facilities to intelligent youth of minorities, being equal citizens of Pakistan and as important for the development and progress of our country as other communities. He said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the provincial government is making all-out efforts to remove sense of deprivation and alienation amongst minorities and driving them towards national mainstream.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a youth festival organised by youth desk Lahore Diocese Church of Pakistan at ST Marry Magdalene’s Church.

The theme of the festival was challenges and opportunities for Christian youth in Pakistan. More than 400 youngsters from different Churches and schools attended the festival.

Rt Rev Irfan Jamil, during his address said minorities were playing a pivotal role in the progress of the country and their talented students were serving the country in every sphere of life.