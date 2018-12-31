close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 31, 2018

Anastasia wins opener in Shenzhen

Sports

AFP
December 31, 2018

BEIJING: Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova got off to sizzling start as she beat Ana Bogdan of Romania 6-0, 6-1 in just 53 minutes at the Shenzhen Open Sunday.

“I couldn’t be more happy or more pleased with how I started this season — well, almost, there’s still two days to go,” Pavlyuchenkova said after the match. “It’s always tough to start the season after a long break when we haven’t played matches for a long time.

The world number 42 will next face either Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu, or a qualifier who has yet to be determined. Maria Sharapova will also be returning to competitive tennis at the Shenzhen Open with her debut game against Switzerland’s Timea Bacsinszky on Monday. The WTA World No.29 was forced to cut her 2018 campaign short in September to recover from a shoulder complaint.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports