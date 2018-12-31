Death of Qadri’s father condoled

BARA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and others on Sunday visited the residence of Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber tribal district and offered condolences over the death of Qadri’s father.Besides Pervez Khattak, provincial ministers Atif Khan, Kamran Bangash, former governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and commissioner Peshawar Shahab Ali Shah also visited Noorul Haq Qadri residence and offered condolences. They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to the bereaved family.