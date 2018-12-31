close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2018

Death of Qadri’s father condoled

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2018

BARA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and others on Sunday visited the residence of Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber tribal district and offered condolences over the death of Qadri’s father.Besides Pervez Khattak, provincial ministers Atif Khan, Kamran Bangash, former governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and commissioner Peshawar Shahab Ali Shah also visited Noorul Haq Qadri residence and offered condolences. They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to the bereaved family.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar