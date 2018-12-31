Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Sir, I completed my FSc Pre-Engineering this year. I wish to go to Australia and study Leather Technology or relevant field but I’m confused which course has more scope in future whether this course or Software Engineering. Your guidance shall be more helpful. I look forward for your help and advice. (Sahibzada Muhammad Umaid Hassan, Lahore)

A: Leather Technology is a good area; however, I would still recommend the second choice which is Software Engineering. I’m sure you know that with an FSc, you may be required to do a Foundation Programme by most reputable universities followed by a four-year honours degree and the same goes for Australian universities. If you think you can afford, you may find most information on website that will help you to explore all these opportunities across the globe and the eligibility criteria that is required by international universities etc.

Q2: Sir, I did graduation in Mechanical Engineering Technology after DAE Mech. There is no degree in Pakistan after Technology Degree. Please guide me that in which field I should get admission for MS or MPhil (I personally have choices ie MS in Total Quality Management & Masters in Public Administration or Business Administration & MPhil in Project Management). No clear path in front of me. (Jawad Ahmad, Jhelum)

A: I would suggest you use your Diploma and your BSc Mechanical Engineering Technology Degree to find a relevant job or internship. Work in an industry for at least couple of years before deciding whether or not you should do any further studies or an MPhil. This will give you some confidence to make a decision in the right direction.

Q3: I am a student of FSc Part 2. I don't want to continue Maths more, which subject should I select further as I am also an active member of Scouting. I am thinking about social sciences, what do you suggest? Please give me guidance. I also want to go abroad for Bachelors. (Muhammad Abeer, Gujranwala)

A: I can understand why you don’t want to continue with a degree which includes more Mathematics. Keeping in view of your interest I would advise you doing one of the following bachelor degrees: Community Work, Comparative Liberal Studies, Culture, Communication Studies, social sciences etc.

I hope this information will be helpful.

Q4: I have done BSc (Hons) Electronics from GCU Lahore and currently I am doing job in electrical cable manufacturing industry Fast Cables Ltd.

Sir, I am under production department as shift engineer and I have three years experience in this firm. This is my first job. I just want to know what next to do as my salary is not good. I am just getting Rs42,500 and they are not promoting me further. What should I do next? Should I go for further studies or certifications in order to expand my career in cable manufacturing industry. If yes, than what type of certifications should I get? I'll be grateful for your advice. Thanks (Rizwan Tariq - Lahore)

A: I think this is time for you to look at enhancing your current qualifications as you now have sufficient experience, particularly in your own expertise. There are a number of options that you may like to consider and I would suggest a thorough research in these areas which will include doing MSc in Technology Management, Manufacturing Management, Power Generation and Distribution and lastly an MBA.

The choice of subject may depend on your choosing a technical side or a purely management side. All such degrees are offered in Pakistan and you may also look at an international university subject to your financial circumstances and if you have a good academic profile; perhaps you can also explore research scholarship opportunities.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).