The future is AI

This refers to the article ‘What our future holds’ (December 26) by Atta-ur-Rahman. The article has extremely useful information and scientific discourse which must be closely studied by the relevant departments of our present government for the possible and timely implementation during its tenure. The writer has pointed out that one of the fastest growing areas of technology that students in Pakistan can benefit from is the field of artificial intelligence (AI). He mentions that this field is predicted to have a similar impact on society in a few years time as the advent of the internet did.

There is no reason why our young, intelligent and hard working student community cannot benefit from this opportunity which is open to the whole world. From my personal experience, I can safely say that mathematics is a subject in which Pakistanis, as well as Indians, have an edge. Provided we select the best lot of hard working and deserving students on merit, we will be successful. Giving preference to Chinese universities over the traditional others in the AI field is another point to ponder for the departments concerned.

M Masud Butt

Lahore