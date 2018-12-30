All-Punjab Police Inter-Region Tournament

LAHORE: All-Punjab Police Inter-Region Tournament continued on its 4th day at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh under the supervision of SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain.

ASP Gulber Abdul Wahab along with ASP Headquarters Ayesha Butt inaugurated the competitions of Judo in the tournament.

On the 4th day of the tournament, teams of Punjab Constabulary, Police Training College Chungh, as well as Lahore, Gujranwala and Dera Ghazi Khan Region of Punjab Police participated in the competitions of judo category events. SP Sadar Division Syed Ali was the chief guest on this occasion.

Lahore region team won seven gold medals and remained on first position whereas Gujranwala region secured 2nd position, winning 1 gold and 4 silver medals whereas team of Punjab Constabulary remained at 3rd position by winning 01 gold and 02 silvers medals in the Judo competitions.

SP Sadar Division Syed Ali distributed medals and prizes among the players of winning teams. Different teams including Lahore, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan, Police Training College Chungh, Punjab Constabulary and Rawalpindi region of Punjab Police are participating in this tournament. ASP Headquarter Ayesha Butt presented honorary shield to the chief guest SP Sadar Division Syed Ali on this occasion.