Sun Dec 30, 2018
A
APP
Minister vows to resolve low gas pressure issue

Lahore

Rawalpindi : Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday assured parliamentarians of Rawalpindi division to resolve the issue of low gas pressure on priority basis as required measures were being taken to mitigate sufferings of the consumers.

The assurance came during a meeting with MNA and MPAs including Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Chaudhry Javed, Sajid Kausar and Chaudhry Azeem here at the Punjab House.

Senior officers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) also attended the meeting and apprised the legislators about the strategy to tackle the low gas pressure issue.

General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Rawalpindi Region Muhammmad Zahoor said the issue would be resolved at the earliest and the gas supply would be ensured in all localities.

