close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

Speakers laud Alfred Nobel’s literary approach

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

LAHORE : English Literary Society and Progressive Writers' Association organised a session on creative writing of Alfred Nobel, at Alhamra Adbi Baithak.

The speakers said Alfred’s deep-rooted lyrical poetry reflected romantic and humanistic approach of life as his poems were spontaneous overflow of emotions.

They said he took sensory pleasures, alienation, estranged relationships and crying evils as themes of his writings.

He depicted human love with feelings of mystic uplift, awakening human conscious but suffered from existential feelings in his later days of life they said.

Many considered him misanthrope for inventing dynamite that killed millions of people during his time, he himself invented things for construction works not to kill anyone.

He was lion hearted and worked for humankind benefit, by presenting Nobel Prizes to persons for outstanding achievements in physics, literature, peace, chemistry and medicine though he suffered set back in form of accidental explosions they added.

The writers were Naeem, Tahir, Asim But, Prof Anwarul Haq, Rubia Jilani, Amjad Tufail, Tahir bin Shahzad and others.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore