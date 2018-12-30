Speakers laud Alfred Nobel’s literary approach

LAHORE : English Literary Society and Progressive Writers' Association organised a session on creative writing of Alfred Nobel, at Alhamra Adbi Baithak.

The speakers said Alfred’s deep-rooted lyrical poetry reflected romantic and humanistic approach of life as his poems were spontaneous overflow of emotions.

They said he took sensory pleasures, alienation, estranged relationships and crying evils as themes of his writings.

He depicted human love with feelings of mystic uplift, awakening human conscious but suffered from existential feelings in his later days of life they said.

Many considered him misanthrope for inventing dynamite that killed millions of people during his time, he himself invented things for construction works not to kill anyone.

He was lion hearted and worked for humankind benefit, by presenting Nobel Prizes to persons for outstanding achievements in physics, literature, peace, chemistry and medicine though he suffered set back in form of accidental explosions they added.

The writers were Naeem, Tahir, Asim But, Prof Anwarul Haq, Rubia Jilani, Amjad Tufail, Tahir bin Shahzad and others.