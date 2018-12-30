MQM-P, splinter group demand security

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), which is currently led by its convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and a Dr Farooq Sattar-led splinter group of the party have both demanded that the government intensify security of leaders and offices of the party.

The demand came in the wake of recent violent incidents in the city, including the murder of a former party lawmaker.

Siddiqui, who is also a federal minister, asked the government to “fulfil its constitutional responsibility” and provide security to the party. He added that in case of any harm to people associated with the MQM-P, the government should be held responsible.

The MQM-P convener chaired a meeting of the party’s coordination committee on Saturday to discuss threats to the party’s leaders and workers in the fresh wave of violence in the city that has claimed lives of former MQM-P MNA Ali Raza Abidi and two Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) workers.

“It is no secret that we have been receiving threats. The bomb attack on our Milad programme and then the killing of Abidi is evidence of it,” said Siddiqui, according to a statement issued after the meeting. “The government should arrest the culprits behind these incidents,” he demanded.

The fresh wave of violent incidents against political parties in Karachi started on December 7 when an explosion occurred at a Milad event organised by the MQM-P in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. At least six people were injured in the blast. On December 23, two workers of the PSP were gunned down in Gulbahar, two days after which, Abidi was killed in DHA.

Meanwhile, Sattar, who heads a parallel group in the MQM-P, Organisation Restoration Committee (ORC), has also written to the prime minister seeking security measures for political leaders in Karachi. Sattar is a former head of the MQM-P who formed the ORC to take over the party after he dissented from Siddiqui’s aides on various matters.

Demanding that more security be provided to him, Sattar claimed that the police security for him was insufficient. Though, his group has waged an intra-party struggle against the current MQM-P leadership, Sattar asked security for Siddiqui as well.