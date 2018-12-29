492,745 bikers ticketed over helmet

LAHORE: City Traffic police have issued 492,745 challan tickets to bikers without helmets since the launch of a crackdown for the safety of motorcyclists.

The SP Sadar said only on The Mall, at least 72,396 bikers were challaned. Traffic police also took action against 14,540 smoky vehicles. The SP said the campaign had helped control accidents in the City. Woman lodges case against family of ‘wife’: A woman has lodged a case against the family of her "wife" on the charges of kidnapping her in the Manawan police limits’.

A police official said that Sobia had declared her friend Sheeza her wife and kept her in her home. Sheeza’s parents brought her back, to which Sobia brought her back and lodged a case against the parents of Sheeza. Both were studying at a seminary and became close friends. On Friday, the accused family appeared before the court through Babar Ali Advocate and told the whole story. The advocate pleaded that their relationship is not allowed in Islam, so there was no marriage between them. The court awarded bail to the accused and sought report from the Manawan police.

Biker dies: A 25-year-old biker was killed when his bike collided with a wall in Data Darbar police limits on Friday. Police have handed over the body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities. The victim was identified as Qamar, a resident of Hassan Shah Aara. He was trying to ride a new bike when he lost control and collided with the wall. As a result, he received injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died.