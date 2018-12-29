Chief Secretary inaugurates new media project at SMIU

Karachi: Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Sindh has said that today media is not confined within local boundaries but it has become international media due to information technology. Thus, media persons of the country have to compete on the international level. In this respect Sindh Madressatul Islam University has taken a great step by starting 24-hour transmission of its FM Radio “Voice of Education” and that will provide qualified and experienced young people to media industry of the country.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU in his address thanked to the Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah for inaugurating the 24-hour transmission of SMIU’s FM radio, which has 96.6 frequency. He said that through this radio service the voice of students and education of the country will reach on the world level. He said that SMIU’s FM Radio “Voice of Education” will promote education in the country and if the government of Sindh wants services of SMIU’s radio, it can highlight educational activities of the provincial government.***