‘Our family always chose death before dishonour’

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tweeted on Friday, “our family has always chosen death before dishonor. We will fight and we will win.” Shortly after the names of Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other bigwigs of the PPP were placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on Friday; she reacted on her public blog and stated, “These intimidation tactics will not work.”

She criticised the PTI, “the selected PTI (not courts) announced and placed my brother on the exit control list yesterday. My father and aunt are also on the ECL. All three are elected representatives.”

PPP leader remarked, “By suppressing and coercing the opposition, the PTI will still not be able to hide their illegitimate mandate.” She stated, “The cabinet full of Musharraf remnants obviously doesn’t remember that our family has always chosen death before dishonor. We will fight and we will win.”