For the public

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the unprofessional behaviour of a few governmental employees. It seems that it is impossible for a person who has no acquaintance in a government department to get the required and correct information related to some matter. No one is willing to listen to a person’s provide and provide timely solution for your problem, instead they wasted an entire day for the work that will require only small amount of time to be done.

There ought to be a solution to this problem. There should be an active complaint cell in every department to process all the registered complains against those careless employees in a systematic way.

Nighat Attaullah

Lahore