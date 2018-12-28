close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 28, 2018

For the public

Newspost

December 28, 2018

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the unprofessional behaviour of a few governmental employees. It seems that it is impossible for a person who has no acquaintance in a government department to get the required and correct information related to some matter. No one is willing to listen to a person’s provide and provide timely solution for your problem, instead they wasted an entire day for the work that will require only small amount of time to be done.

There ought to be a solution to this problem. There should be an active complaint cell in every department to process all the registered complains against those careless employees in a systematic way.

Nighat Attaullah

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost