Digital textbooks for grades four, five launched

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas inaugurated the launch ceremony of digitised textbooks for primary grades four and five in a ceremony which was held at Arfa Karim Tower here on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Murad Raas said this project is in line with the 100-day agenda of the Punjab government and ‘we are fully committed to developing the province as a hub of technology and education in South Asia.

This project is an important step towards digital revolution in education sector as now students will be able to study well by using this facility free of cost, he added.

It has been observed that some students face difficulty in understanding their lessons because of various reasons in schools. It is expected that digital textbooks will help the students to better understand their educational concepts and theories. Various tutorials lessons and videos have been provided to help the students to better understand different subjects, he said. He said that an android application has also been launched so that students could access this facility through their mobile phones.

The Punjab government has bridged the divide between the poor and the rich students through this useful intervention and now students will be able to improve the intellectual ken. This facility is not limited to Punjab but students from all over the country will be the equal beneficiary. He said that promotion of useful technology for the promotion of education is a priority agenda so that objective of quality education could be achieved.

On the occasion, he also announced giving a laptop to Hafiz Muhammad Haris, a student of Govt Center Model School, Lower Mall who secured third position in Lahore Board. Provincial Minister also listened to various problems of the teachers and issued instructions on the spot.

The function was also addressed by Special Secretary Schools Ghulam Fareed, Chairman PITB Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani and Chairman PCTB Muhammad Akram. Certificates and shields were also distributed among the project team members.

PhDs: Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to four scholars.

Mudasser Iqbal got PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Al-Sirah Al-Nabawiyyah Inda Al-Haythami Fi Kitabihi Majma’ Al-Zawa’id Wa Manba’ Al-Fwa’ ID (Jamman Wa Tahqeeqan Wa Diraasatan)’, Asim Rehman in the subject of Chemical Engineering after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Study of Catalytic Hydrodechlorination of Chlorophenols Using Cocurrent Downflow Contactor Reactor’, Fiza Batool in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘A Study of Nonlinear Partial Differential Equations for Exact Solutions’ and Sumera Naz in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Extensions of Fuzzy Graphs and their Applications’.

workshop: Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) organised a session on mental health awareness. IAP Director Prof Dr Farah Malik, Psychologist at Students Counselling and Assessment Services (SCAS) Ms Sadia Shahzaib and students were present on the occasion.

The session focused on the issues faced by the students in their personal and academic lives, including stress, anxiety and familiar conflicts. The speakers at the session highlighted the importance of emotional intelligence.

Dr Farah Malik highlighted the importance of mental health for living a happy and healthy life. She motivated the students to discuss their issues so that they could overcome them and excel in life.