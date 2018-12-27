PM opens shelter home at Tarlai

ISLAMABAD: A shelter home has been set up at Tarlai, in the outskirt of the federal capital, and it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan by unveiling the plaque in the presence of SAPM Iftikhar Durrani, member National Assembly Raja Khurram Nawaz, Senator Faisal Javed and Islamabad Commissioner Syed Aamir Ahmad Ali on Wednesday evening.

The prime minister appreciated the federal capital administration and commissioner for making excellent arrangements for the poor people who use to sleep in open in harsh weather but now will be able to spend night in cozy and comfortable environment. The shelter-home (Panah Gah) will accommodate male and female separately, and they will be provided comfortable bedding and good food during their stay in it.

The home will have separate prayer rooms for the men and women while the affairs of it will be run by a board. The prime minister asked for constitution of a board to look after the shelter-homes.

Prime Minister Khan asked the administration to provide health facilities to the people who seek shelter in the home. The shelter home could accommodate on average about three hundred homeless people. Once the shelter-homes will be established fully, the government has planned to charge rupees one hundred per night from those who could afford to pay. It has been decided that for the time being shelterless poor will be allowed to stay free of expense. The administration has also provided two buses which will pick the people sleeping on the roadside and bring them in the home.