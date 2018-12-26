close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
AFP
December 26, 2018

Mexican governor killed in copter crash

World

PUEBLA, Mexico: The governor of the Mexican state of Puebla and her husband, a senator and former governor, were killed on Monday in a helicopter crash, the country´s president said. "My deepest condolences to the relatives of Senator Rafael Moreno Valle and his wife, governor of Puebla Martha Erika Alonso," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter. "I assume the commitment to investigate the causes" and "tell the truth about what happened," Lopez Obrador wrote.

