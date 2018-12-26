Three dead in Okara accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Three people were killed in separate road accidents here on Tuesday.
Nazi Masih of 11/4L village was on her way to see her relatives on Christmas along with her brother on a motorcycle when a truck hit them on the GT Road. As a result, Nazi died on the spot while her brother sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital.
In the second accident, a motorcycle collided with a rickshaw on Depalpur-Haveli Road. As a result, bike rider Irfan of Mali Singh village and an unidentified woman died on the spot while four others, including, three women, sustained injured. The police have started investigation.
PASSES AWAY: Chaudhry Muhammad Sajjad, former advisor to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, died after a brief illness in Lahore on Tuesday.
Scores of people, including MNA Chaudhry Riazul Haq, MPA Chaudhry Munibul Haq, ex-MNA Muhammad Arif Chaudhry, former provincial minister Muhammad Ashraf Khan Sohna, PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor, Ali Badar, MPA Chaudhry Javed, ex-MPA Chaudhry Ziauddin, Okara Press Club President Sheikh Shaheen, Zulfiqar Malik, Hafiz Hasnain Raza, Rao Fazlur Rahman, Aslam Piracha, Nasir Waheed and PTI ticket-holder Muhammad Saleem, attended her funeral. Qul will be held at Grain Market Mosque today.
BODY FOUND: An unidentified dead body of a woman was found near Darbar Bala Pir on Tuesday. Some passersby spotted her body and informed the Satghara police.
