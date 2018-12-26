Pakistan retains top spot in T20 ranking

LAHORE: Pakistan retained their top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 International team rankings. ICC issued the fresh T20I rankings following the conclusion of Bangladesh-West Indies bilateral series. India is at second while England and Australia are third and fourth respectively. South Africa are fifth while New Zealand are sixth. West Indies occupied the seventh place while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh rounded off the top 10 respectively. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Babar Azam leads the batsmen’s rankings while Fakhar Zaman dropped to fifth position. Shoaib Malik is 28th while Sarfraz Ahmed climbed to 40th place. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan top the bowler’s rankings followed by Shadab Khan. Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim are at eighth and ninth respectively. Hasan Ali dropped one place to No.31 whereas M Amir is at 34th place.