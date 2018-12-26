close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
December 26, 2018

Gas shortage

Newspost

December 26, 2018

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to severe gas shortage in Ballo Khel, Mianwali. Profiteers are exploiting this situation to the maximum as fuel wood is being sold at exorbitant rates. Those responsible for regulating the uninterrupted flow of gas in this area should take notice of the deteriorating situation of the shortage of gas and sort out the issue in a timely manner.

Along with the main gas pipelines, the link gas pipelines should be provided with enough gas pressure so that gas consumers can utilise the facility. The district administration should also intervene to lessen the miseries of residents. What is the use of this facility if it is cut short when it is needed the most?

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

