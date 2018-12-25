Senior lawyer shot dead in Tank

TANK: The general secretary of Tank Bar Association was gunned down by armed motorcyclists in Amakhel village here on Monday.

Dil Nawaz, brother of the deceased lawyer, reported to the Mullazai Police Station that his brother Said Azam was sitting on a charpoy near an oil agency when two motorcyclists opened fire on him.

He said that his brother Said Azam was killed on the spot. He said the accused managed to escape from the crime scene.

The police nominated Mehran Shah and Daud in the first information report.

Meanwhile, members of the Tank Bar Association arrived at the District Headquarters Hospital and placed the body on the road near the DHQ.

They blocked the road to traffic and chanted slogans condemning the killing of the senior lawyer.

Tank Bar Association President Pir Abdul Ghaffar Shah demanded the police to bring the accused to justice as soon as possible.

He said that the lawyers would stage protest if the accused were not arrested within 24 hours. Later, the deceased was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard after his funeral prayer which was attended by a large number of lawyers, villagers and well-wishers.