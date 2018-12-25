Bara Press Club office-bearers elected

BARA: The members of the Bara Press Club elected new office-bearers here on Monday. Khyalmat Shah Afridi was elected president, Kamran Khan Afridi vice-president, Khadim Khan Afridi general secretary and Munir Khan Afridi finance secretary. The election for the Bara Press Club was held after 12 years. Member National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi, Senator Momin Khan Afridi, former federal minister Hameedullah Jan Afridi and elders were present on the occasion.

Senator Momin Khan Afridi told the reporters that the journalists, elders and political parties were targetted when the area was hit by militancy. He said the journalist community faced a host of problems.

“The tribal people are still facing problems, including lack of education, health and electricity facilities after returning to native areas,” he pointed out.