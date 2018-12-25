Regular VCs for 13 varsities demanded

LAHORE: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), Punjab chapter, has expressed strong resentment over absence of regular vice-chancellors in 13 public sector universities of Punjab, stating that “old system couldn’t fit into New Pakistan.”

In a press statement issued here Monday after a meeting of FAPUASA Punjab, its president Prof Dr Hamid Mukhtar said the Punjab government has not even announced the criteria for appointment of vice-chancellors. He said the FAPUASA Punjab chapter demanded the provincial government to immediately publish the criteria for appointment of vice-chancellors to ensure transparency and merit.

However, The FPUASA Punjab chapter president said that it would not be right to give extra marks to candidates just on the basis of their PhD from foreign universities, adding that “it would amount to pre-selection of candidates without accessing their abilities to lead a public sector university.” He added that the criteria set by HEC for the selection of Meritorious Professor is an excellent for the selection of a vice-chancellor.

They protested against the delay in the appointment of chairman of Punjab Higher Education Commission. Old Ravians: GCU Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah has said that Old Ravians are the backbone of Government College University Lahore and would continue to play their positive role for progress and development of their alma mater and support the deserving students studying here.

In his address at the inaugural ceremony of newly-elected executive committee of Old Ravians Union at the University’s Bukhari Auditorium, Prof Shah said that ORU had traditionally played a very positive role as far as the College now University was concerned. “Whenever the college is was facing any trouble, they come to its rescue,” he said.

Qazi Afaq Hossain, the former federal secretary and outgoing ORU president, administered oath to the new executive committee.

Mian Muhammad Ashfaq, the new ORU president, said that GCU had great traditions and values and these must be held up. He congratulated the new executive committee, saying that “the union is in better hands and would play an active role integrate the Old Ravians.”

ORU Honorary Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Secretary General Syed Tayyab Hussian Rizvi, Vice President Rana Shahzad Iqbal Khan, VP Ladies Syeda Saadia Ghaznvi and Treasurer Farrukh Hayat Pannoun were also present.

UVAS: The faculty of bio-sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised best teacher award ceremony for its assistant professors and lecturers.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Professor Dr Talat Naseer Pasha (SI) presided over the ceremony and distributed appreciation certificates and shields among the best teachers. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman were present.

In Assistant Professors’ category, Dr Maryam Javid from Institute of Biochemistry & Biotechnology while in lecturer category Sajid Tahir Khan in Department of Physiology have been declared the best teachers of the faculty and given awards.

Prof Pasha lauded the performance of faculty members for imparting knowledge and skills to students in a well manners.