‘Inclusive approach vital to negate narratives of hate, violence’

OKARA: Speakers at a conference here on Sunday maintained that an inclusive approach was vital to negate the narratives of hate, violence, extremism and terrorism and promote peace, harmony and respect for others in the society.

The two-day event titled ‘Peace Building and Reconstruction of an Inclusive Islamic Society in Pakistan’ was held at the University of Okara as part of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative launched by the government of Pakistan.

A huge number of political leaders, civil society members, students, lawyers, academicians, intellectuals and religious scholars from different seminaries attended the event.

In his address, Islamic Research Institute (IRI) Islamabad Director General Dr Zia ul Haq underlined the need for transformation of communities for a peaceful coexistence, and called for promoting social justice and forbearance in the society for achieving the objectives of peace and harmony. “Instinctively humans are peaceful but circumstances compel them to opt for wrong paths in their lives. If we want peace, we will have to promote the positive approaches to life,” he believed, and called upon the faculty members and ulema to come forward and help determine the right direction for the society which will eventually be helpful in bringing peace and stability in the country.

Prof Namra Ashfaq from Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad said the empowerment as well as promotion of social, economic and political inclusion of all irrespective of their age, sex, race, ethnicity, origin, religion and economic status was vital for reconstruction of an inclusive Islamic society in Pakistan. She said the role and contribution of women to the culture of peace is not only important because they represent almost half of the global population but also because they are one of the key drivers of change of mindsets and the cultures.

Prof Sabahat Javed from Federal Urdu University said humanity was the greatest religion of the world, adding that all human beings were born free having equal rights, adding that founding fathers of Pakistan had also dreamt of a society in which all citizens enjoyed equal rights. She said the women have extraordinary characteristics to prove themselves by not only promoting peace and stability but also contributing to the progress and development of the country which was direly needed at this time.

The basic objective of the activity was to sensitize the students, faculty members and civil society about the horrific dangers and risks associated with the wave of terrorism and extremism. The speakers also threw light on the social and traditional implications of changing and emerging roles of faculty members and ulema for peace-building and countering violent extremism in the society.