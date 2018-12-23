Feedback on police helpline 15

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : The Dolphin Squad SP on Saturday held a meeting to review the performance of the Feedback Cell.
The meeting was informed that the cell called 378 citizens and 266 of them expressed their satisfaction over response to the call on police helpline 15. Around 33 citizens complained that the police did not respond to their calls and 79 citizens showed mixed reactions in this regard.
