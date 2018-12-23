Lahore Whites join Karachi Whites, Rawalpindi in semis

KARACH: Salman Butt played a solid knock to put Lahore Whites in the semi-finals when they overwhelmed FATA by seven wickets in their last league game of the National T20 Cup at Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Peshawar defeated Lahore Blues by seven wickets. Both Peshawar and Lahore Blues, having six points each, are out of the event.

The day’s outcome also ensured the semi-finals spots for Karachi Whites and Rawalpindi who stand at eight points each with a game in hand for both the teams.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt hammered a 38-ball 44 with five fours to help Lahore Whites achieve the 133-run target in 17.3 overs after losing three wickets in the process.

Salman shared a rapid 42-run opening stand with skipper Kamran Akmal who blasted a 22-ball 28 with two sixes and three fours. Kamran and Umar Akmal on Saturday joined the team after staying away from the event for a week due to the death of their mother.

Salman then added 47 runs for the second-wicket association with Umar, who was bowled by spinner Usama Mir after smacking a 22-ball 29 which featured two sixes and one four. Zeeshan Ashraf (13*) and Ali Khan (7*) then guided their team to a convincing win with 15 balls to spare.

Kashif Bhatti (1-25), Usama Mir (1-34) and Adil Amin (1-4) were the successful bowlers.

After being invited to bat first, discarded international Mukhtar Ahmed (23) and Sohail Akhtar (22) gave an electrifying 43-run opening stand to FATA. Amad Butt broke the partnership when he clean bowled Mukhtar who tried to smack a well-pitched delivery with a cross bat after having smashed two towering sixes and one four in his 17-ball knock.

FATA, afterwards, failed to maintain the momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals. Adil Amin showed his class in the middle-order, scoring a 29-ball 41 not out to take FATA to 132-9.

Adil clobbered five fours in his good knock. Sohail Akhtar, earlier, had smacked two sixes in his 29-ball 22.

Zafar Gohar (2-24), Umaid Asif (2-26) and Amad Butt (2-20) bowled tightly. Salman Butt was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match. Lahore Whites ended their league journey with eight points.

Earlier in the day, Saad Ali smashed a fine unbeaten fifty to catapult Peshawar to a convincing seven-wicket win over Lahore Blues.

Saad smacked a 38-ball 57 not out to help Peshawar to race to the 142-run target with three balls to spare.

Peshawar needed six runs off the last over from discarded international pacer Aizaz Cheema and one off the last four balls. Saad took a single off the third ball to bring up a well-deserved win.

Karachi-born left-hander smashed two sixes and five fours in his match-winning knock. He added 68 runs for the fourth-wicket unbroken stand with Mohammad Mohsin who hit a 22-ball 35 not out, having smashed two big sixes and one four. Earlier, Israrullah hit a 30-ball 27 with one four and opener Ali Imran made a run-a-ball 22 with three fours.

Mohammad Irfan (1-10), Waseem Ahmed (1-23) and Bilal Khan (1-21) were the wicket-takers.

After being asked to bat first, Lahore Blues’ batting revolved around Pakistan’s young all-rounder Hussain Talat. Talat blasted an unbeaten 51-ball 80 with eight fours and two sixes to guide Lahore Blues to 141-4.

At one stage, Lahore Blues were gasping at 53-3. Talat dominated the 79-run fourth-wicket stand with skipper Saad Nasim who fell after scoring a 23-ball 19.

Earlier, opener Nauman Anwar tried to set the momentum by scoring a 27-ball 23 with two fours before being removed by spinner Sajid Khan. Imran Khan Senior led from the front, taking 2-20 in four overs. Sajid got 1-35 in four overs.

Saad Ali was declared the Man-of-the-Match for his solid batting. “I am in form and taking benefit of it,” Saad said.

With just one semi-final seat at stake, Multan (6 points) on Sunday (today) will be desperately looking to beat Islamabad (4 points) in their last league outing. In case, Islamabad recorded victory then the fourth semi-final seat will be decided on net run-rate. FATA (6 points) may join them for the net run-rate contention. In another match on Sunday (today), Rawalpindi will face Karachi Whites.