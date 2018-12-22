Ikramuddin Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Rana Club beat Bright Club by 40 runs in a match of 8th Ikramuddin Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Jallo Park Ground. Scores: Rana Club 290 (Ashiq Butt 80, Aqib 51, Bilal Butt 39, Arshad Butt 22 M Tariq 4/56, M Asif 3/39). Bright Club 250 (Rizwan Ahmad 87, M Tariq 50, M Javed 35, Sadman Pomi 7/40, Arshad Butt 3/45).
