Imran Butt quits int’l hockey

LAHORE: Pakistan goalkeeper Imran Butt has announced his retirement from international hockey. “I officially announce my retirement from international hockey. I would like to thank all the people who encouraged me in this amazing journey of my hockey career,” Butt posted on Twitter. Butt, who is the brother of former hockey captain Rehan Butt, represented Pakistan in 156 matches. The recently concluded Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India was his last event. The 30-year-old further said that he will share the reasons behind his retirement in a press conference.