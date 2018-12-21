CM vows to develop all districts of KP

KARAK: Vowing to protect the rights of all areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said Thursday the development of the seven newly merged tribal districts was among his list of priorities.

“We have completed our homework and identified priority areas in the 100-day plan to work in for the next five years,” he said while addressing a public gathering and Karak Bar Association during his day-long visit to the district.

Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak, Provincial government spokesperson Ajmal Khan Wazir and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf District President Sajjad also addressed the gathering.

Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi, Malik Qasim, Farid Toofan, General Secretary PTI Azmat Khattak, representatives of ISF, district administration officials and media persons were present on the occasion.

The chief minister criticised the past rulers for doing nothing during the 70 years history of the country.

Talking about the resolution of education, health, gas and electricity-related problems of Karak district on war-footing, he assured to inaugurate the oil refinery and the dualisation of the road from Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan. He announced Rs2 million for the Karak Press Club and Rs1 million for Karak Bar Association.