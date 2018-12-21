Alvi apprised of OPC mechanism

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab, Vice-Chairperson Waseem Akhtar called on President of Pakistan Arif Alvi at Governor’s House on Thursday. He apprised the President of Pakistan of the OPC mechanism to address complaints of expatriate Pakistanis. He said that OPC was being revamped in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistan in a minimum possible time. President of Pakistan Arif Alvi said OPC was playing a pivotal role in resolving the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.