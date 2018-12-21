close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2018

Alvi apprised of OPC mechanism

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2018

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab, Vice-Chairperson Waseem Akhtar called on President of Pakistan Arif Alvi at Governor’s House on Thursday. He apprised the President of Pakistan of the OPC mechanism to address complaints of expatriate Pakistanis. He said that OPC was being revamped in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistan in a minimum possible time. President of Pakistan Arif Alvi said OPC was playing a pivotal role in resolving the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore