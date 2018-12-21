KP denied due share in resources: QWP

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said on Thursday that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produced more gas, electricity and oil than consumption but the province was denied its due share.

Speaking at a conference at Watan Kor, which was attended by literati and members of civil society, he said the gas production in the province ranged between 400 to 450 MMCFD per day, while its requirement stood at around 250 MMCFD.

Sikandar Sherpao said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produced around 50,000 barrels of crude oil per day while the province needed 25,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The QWP leader said it was unfortunate that KP produced gas and electricity but its residents were facing gas and power outages. "We want an equal equitable distribution of resources," he said, adding that nobody would be allowed to usurp the rights of the Pakhtuns.

Sikandar Sherpao said that Pakhtuns rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace but no steps were taken to mitigate their sufferings. Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial government, he said though the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) had been merged into the province, there was a dire need to establish regular courts in the tribal districts to provide quick and speedy justice to people.

He said that CPEC could only be a game-changer if the smaller units of the federation were given a due share in the projects being executed under it. He said depriving the smaller units of the federation, particularly KP of their due rights would weaken the country.