Fri Dec 21, 2018
December 21, 2018

Turkish defence minister holds meeting with COAS

Top Story

RAWALPINDI: General (R) Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defence of Republic of Turkey, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff, at the GHQ Thursday. According to an ISPR press release during the meeting views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation. The visiting dignitary expressed Turkey’s deep appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in war against terrorism. Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the minister laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

