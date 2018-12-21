Tourists’ safety

A tourist couple was recently harassed by agents of a hotel in Murree. The local administration and other high officials have so far done nothing to prevent such incidents in the future. Because of this careless attitude, despite recent surge in tourism, Pakistan has failed to utilise its fullest potential.

Tourism does not only help earn foreign exchange, but also paint a soft and positive image of the country across the world. The law-enforcement agencies have to take remedial measures to assure security and well-being of tourists. The government should work on providing proper facilities, including affordable accommodation and well-trained guides, to tourists.

Kashif Hakro

Karachi