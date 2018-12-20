Arrest warrants for Saiful Malook

An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PML-N leader Saiful Malook Khokhar for not complying with the court orders. The court had summoned many times Saiful Malook to appear before the court in a murder case. However, former MPA didn’t bother to comply with the court orders. The court directed the SHO concerned to make sure the presence of Saiful Malook before the court on next hearing December 22.