Thu Dec 20, 2018
Arrest warrants for Saiful Malook

Lahore

OC
Our Corrrespondent
December 20, 2018

An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PML-N leader Saiful Malook Khokhar for not complying with the court orders. The court had summoned many times Saiful Malook to appear before the court in a murder case. However, former MPA didn’t bother to comply with the court orders. The court directed the SHO concerned to make sure the presence of Saiful Malook before the court on next hearing December 22.

