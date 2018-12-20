Good news for travellers

The news that British Airways is resuming its services in Pakistan has been lauded by frequent travellers. Previously, travellers have to books flights that have long stopovers. This used to convert an easy travel into a suffering. Pakistanis have appreciated the confidence of UK authorities.

While it is indeed good news, the government should also realise that the most convenient airline for Pakistani travellers is PIA or any other Pakistani airline. The loss of air routes, given by PIA to other airlines, is therefore a major setback. The nation will appreciate the revival of PIA and is looking forward to PIA to resume all routes.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad