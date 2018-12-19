Quality education vital to counter challenges: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has stressed the need for equitable and quality education for all in order to counter the challenges faced by Pakistan.

He stated this while addressing at 16th convocation of the University of Management and Technology, Lahore here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan was facing challenges which include eliminating poverty, eradicating socio-economic inequalities, ensuring sustainable growth and playing its role in knowledge creation through advancement in the fields of science and technology.

He said the education develops the understanding that the economy of any country cannot grow until its citizens don’t realise the importance of progress. Pakistan’s IT related services have crossed $1.00 billion mark, whereas, we believe that with proper support, it can further grow multifold. He said the PTI government is taking necessary steps in this regard. We are also focusing on our traditional exports sectors, including textile, sports, and surgical products. The subsidised rate of gas for the industry is the first step this government has taken for supporting our local industry.

The governor congratulated the graduating students and distributed medals and degrees among them.

uniform education: Jamaat-i-Islami secretary-general Liaquat Baloch has demanded uniform education system and opportunities of higher education to all talented students.

Addressing a meeting with delegations of teachers and students at Mansoorah here on Tuesday, the JI leader deplored the rulers’ what he said apathy towards sorry state of education sector in the country and expressed sorrow that the government had not devised any strategy for regulating private educational institutions and some decisions of courts which conflicted with the government’s apathy were causing confusion. He said the owners of private educational institutions, students and parents were worried. He said there was a need for a comprehensive and concrete policy for education at each and every level.

He appreciated Pak-Afghan China talks and said the region was in a state of turmoil due to inhuman policies of the Indian leadership. He said it was in the interest of Indian leadership and the Indian people to prefer peace and stability and avoid use of Afghan soil against Pakistan and grant self-determination right to the Kashmiris.

Liaquat Baloch deplored that the missing persons issue could not be solved during the era of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif and the PTI government was also ignoring it. He urged Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to ensure rule of law in this sphere as well.