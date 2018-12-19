Man ‘burns’wife alive in Manawan

LAHORE: A man allegedly burnt alive his 22-year-old wife over domestic dispute in the Manawan police area on Tuesday.

Police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him. Victim Nadia, the only daughter of Latif of Pakpattan, was married to Afzal of Manawan four years back. They had a four months old baby. On the day of the incident, the couple exchanged harsh words with each other over some domestic issue. Later, Afzal allegedly doused her with petrol and set her ablaze with the alleged abetment of his family members. She succumbed to her burns in Jinnah Hospital. The victim’s father said the accused used to beat up and threaten her over petty issues.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother has demanded the custody of her daughter’s child.

Dies: A 24-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in the Factory Area police jurisdiction on Tuesday. Victim Asim, a resident of Chungi Amar Sidhu, crossing a road when a speeding car hit and injured him. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Found dead: A 30-year-old man was found dead under ambiguous circumstance in the Kot Lakhpat police area on Tuesday. The victim yet to be identified was found dead on a footpath near General Hospital. A police official said the man consumed some poisonous substance which resulted in his death. However, autopsy would help ascertaining the cause of his death.

Crackdown: A crackdown on peddlers selling narcotics around educational institutes is going and Lahore police registered 50 cases in November and arrested 21 alleged drug peddlers in the current month. DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir has directed all the SPs, DSPs and SHOs to speed up the operation against the drug peddlers.

Arrested: Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday arrested a human smuggler in Red Book.

It is learnt that an FIA team raided and arrested FIA Red Book accused Jahangir alias Jangi, a resident of Faizpur village, Sarai Alamgir, Gujrat. The accused is nominated in more than 16 cases.

Protest: Awami Rickshaw Union staging a sit-in outside the NAB office here on Tuesday protested against the rise in LPG prices and demanded the authorities concerned unearth the mafia involved and take action against them. As the sit-in continued for quite some time, a traffic mess was observed on different roads connecting the protest venue. The demonstrators demanded National Accountability Bureau (NAB) take notice of exorbitant LPG prices. Later, the demonstrators dispersed peacefully vowing that they would continue their protest movement till LPG was available on the official rate in the market.